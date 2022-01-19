Ciara reveals two new looks, and how you too can get them The singer shows off her design and modeling skills

Ciara sure knows how to level up. The star stunned yet again again on Instagram as she revealed some fabulous new pieces from her clothing line, Lita by Ciara.

The singer wowed in a revealing head shot sporting a plunging neckline and a leopard bucket hat, as well as a deep-cut leopard jacket.

Fans raved about the star's style, one commenting: "I can never get enough of you" and another describing Ciara as a "living legend."

The singer has been busy not only promoting her popular clothing line, but sharing her philanthropy and heartwarming family moments with her kids and husband as well.

Ciara, who married Seattle Seahawks player Russell Wilson in 2016, has since had daughter Sienna, four, and son Win, one, with the footballer. She also co-parents seven year old Future with the rapper, Future.

Though the star routinely gushes about her kids and spending time with them, a recent ice skating adventure together turned for the worst, as evidenced by an Instagram story the star shared bed-ridden with a bandage around her knee.

Ciara showed off two new leopard-print looks from her collection

"Well, looks like I took ice skating a little too seriously," she told fans. Despite the tumble, Ciara certainly loves to keep busy, and generous.

The singer came together with husband Russell to raise nearly three million dollars for Seattle Children's Hospital in an initiative to help kids overcome cancer.

Fans applauded them for their dedication to a good cause and commented: "Love this. May God continue to bless y'all," and, "such a blessing. Congratulations."

Ciara and Russell's life is never lacking of heartfelt moments like these, and Russell never fails to acknowledge it either.

Ciara and Russell often engage in philanthropic work

Russell opened up about being a dad and a stepfather on AM to DM before the birth of his second child with Ciara and said: "I think the best thing is love. Being there for your kids. Tucking them down. Putting them to bed. Going to as many things as you can."

