Ciara smoulders in black gown in romantic beach video with Russell Wilson The singer and football star have been married since 2016

Ciara well and truly stole the show in a new video posted on social media over the weekend.

The singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a stunning video featuring herself and her husband Russell Wilson, ahead of the launch of their latest scent from their R&C fragrance line.

In the footage, which was filmed by the sea, the star captivated fans in a slinky black gown as she sprayed the new In Perfect Harmony scent, before embracing her husband.

VIDEO: Ciara and Russell Wilson are hailed as couple goals

In the caption alongside the footage, the star shared details about the latest fragrance, which hits the shelves on January 1.

"In Perfect Harmony R&C @DangeRussWilson @RandCfragrance 1/20," she wrote.

"C: Whispers of sensuous flower petals & luminous musk create a fluid, solar scent, captivating you with sparkles of Italian bergamot, exotic Sichuan pepper & clouds of amber.

Ciara looked gorgeous in a romantic beach video with Russell Wilson

"R: The swell of the ocean infuses a holographic salty rush into an aromatic heart of lavender & geranium, while luxurious vetiver & cedar create a cushion of quilted comfort. @RandCfragrance 1/20."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Love you two together," while another wrote: "I can't wait to try this!" A third simply responded with a fire emoji.

R&C Fragrance debuted in November 2020, with Russell and Ciara launching their line with two separate fragrances.

Ciara and Russell have been married since 2016

The award-winning singer told Allure that it was her grandmother that inspired her love of perfumes, recalling: "I remember having a curiosity and admiration of her love for different fragrances."

She added: "I feel good about myself when I'm looking fresh and I'm smelling fresh, I've got an extra little swag."

The celebrity couple with their children

Ciara and Russell have been married since 2016 and live with their family in an idyllic house in LA.

The singer and the Seahawks player welcomed their youngest son, Win in June last year - a little brother for daughter Sienna and Future, who is Ciara's son from a previous relationship.

