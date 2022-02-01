Jennifer Lopez causes a stir with show-stopping looks for new pictures The singer is leaving it all on the floor

Jennifer Lopez stunned fans into silence with her latest social media post as she shared a series of pictures from an incredible shoot.

MORE: Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's potential new $65m love nest

The singer posted outtakes from her shoot with New York Times, showing off a bunch of outrageous and chic looks that added to her style.

One of them that specifically caught the attention of several fans was a risqué black dress with a vinyl top tied together with a string and black skirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez stars in the new rom-com Marry Me

The outfit left her entire midriff bare, showing off her sculpted abs and perfectly accentuating her statuesque frame to be a real stunner.

Jennifer also wore a pink oversized puffer jacket with a crop-top and skirt with a very high slit that allowed her to show off her lean legs, and also a sheer white suit.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's fave sunglasses are up to 70% off - grab a pair starting from $20

The shots came as part of her promotional tour for her upcoming movie Marry Me, and fans were immediately wowed, with many simply leaving heart and flame emojis.

Jennifer showed off her fashion chops in a series of incredible looks

One wrote: "So proud of you my queen," with another simply adding: "YOU'RE EVERYTHING," to the barrage of compliments.

The Jenny From The Block performer recently shared a clip of herself speaking about the upcoming film and her character.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez opens the doors into her Bel Air mansion as she celebrates special anniversary

MORE: Jennifer Lopez’s Coach handbag has a stylish tweak you might have missed

"This movie for me was very personal, I really understood this life. It was literally kind of going behind the veil of what it's like to be a celebrity," she said.

The video was interspersed with behind-the-scenes moments from the making of the film as well as sequences from the final product itself, with other members of the team speaking up about what made her point of view so important.

The actress spoke about her role in the upcoming Marry Me

"Crafting Kat Valdez was so special to me because there are so many parallels from my own life that we drew from when working on this movie. I love her and know you will too," she captioned her post.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.