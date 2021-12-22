Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous in beautiful white puffer coat J.Lo always looks like perfection

Jennifer Lopez always knows how to look incredible, and if that even needed proving anymore she has done it again as she modelled a beautiful puffer coat.

The star posed in the white number, which is dubbed the "Super Puff" whilst she held a mug that was emblazoned with the initial "B", perhaps a reference to her boyfriend Ben Affleck. Jennifer looked gorgeous in her all-white ensemble, as she paired the coat with a matching T-shirt and pair of tracksuit bottoms. As always, her makeup was also on point with some striking tones that highlighted her beauty.

"Cozy morning in my Super Puff," she wrote alongside the coffee cup, white heart and snowflake emojis before adding: "Thank you @Aritzia…I love it! #TheSuperPuff."

The brand were among the first to respond to the star's perfect post, as they replied: "Beautiful! We love it on you."

But most of her fans were simply left speechless and could only comment with heart emojis of varying colours.

One follower dubbed the Jenny from the Block hitmaker as a "winter queen" while another said: "OMGG YOU LOOK SO PERFECT."

Simply gorgeous!

Others noticed the mug she was holding and one commented: "Well somebody took their man's mug," while some believed it to be adorable.

Jennifer and Ben – affectionately known as 'Bennifer' – sparked rumors of a reconciliation soon after her engagement to Alex Rodriguez broke down and went Instagram official with their relationship in July while on a European holiday in honor of her 52nd birthday.

The couple first started dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli and became engaged soon after. They were set to get married in September 2003, but postponed their wedding and eventually broke up in January 2004.

Jennifer and Ben reunited this year, they had previously dated from 2002 to 2004

The Hollywood star recently made some rare comments about his partner during an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

When asked about whether he'd speak about their relationship, he said: "You can write conjecture about it, but one of the harder lessons that I have learned is that it's not wise to share everything with the world."

However, he did speak a little more openly about how he felt about the pair rekindling their romance as he explained it was "definitely beautiful" to him.

"And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that," he said.

