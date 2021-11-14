Jennifer Lopez glows for a night out in glamorous white gown I mean...

Jennifer Lopez never misses an opportunity to make a big fashion statement, and she did so once again in supreme fashion.

The superstar shared pictures of herself from a night out in Las Vegas as she donned a beautiful white gown for the night.

The backless gown featured thin studded straps and the hem hit right above her ankles, featuring a high slit that really flattered her phenomenal figure.

She kept her hair down and simple for her look, letting her make-up be the focus as she went fully decked out in products from her eponymous beauty line.

"Glow time in Vegas #JLoBeauty," she wrote in the caption, and fans in the comments could definitely feel her glow too.

"That Jlo glow," one wrote, with another saying: "Yasssss Jen," and many others simply using heart emojis and exclamation of "gorgeous" and "stunner."

Jennifer stunned for a night out in a white gown and some JLo Beauty make-up

The actress and singer got fans excited recently with another social media post, as she revealed that a major move in her career was on the way.

She shared a snippet from the trailer for her upcoming romantic-comedy movie Marry Me, which she will star in alongside Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman, and Maluma.

Jennifer revealed that the trailer for the movie would drop on November 18, along with a new song she created for the soundtrack titled On My Way.

In the caption, she wrote: "SAVE THE DATE!!! 11/18/2021 In just one week I'm so excited for you to see the @MarryMeMovie trailer drop and hear my new song #OnMyWay from the film!!!!!"

The star shared that her new movie's trailer would be out soon

Fans reacted with happiness for the movie, which is scheduled to be released in February of 2022, and even Drew Barrymore couldn't hide her excitement, commenting: "I'm saving the date @jlo I need a rom com badly and thank you for delivering! Ps I love you!!!!"

