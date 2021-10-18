Jennifer Lopez turns heads in lace-up booties and sunglasses you’ll want asap

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Just a week after slaying our Instagram feeds with a dreamy monochromatic ensemble, Jennifer Lopez was back at it again, serving up another fall-perfect look and major style inspo.

RELATED: Coach x JLo just landed at Coach Outlet - but shop quick before it sells out

And fans went wild over it.

J.Lo gave us all the fall vibes in this monochromatic ensemble

This time around the Hustlers star shared a photo of herself striking a pose outside in a chic belted jacket paired over a coordinating satin dress. She paired it with a croc-embossed handbag and layered gold necklaces, including a nameplate Jennifer necklace and a long key necklace.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez turns heads in the dreamiest leather cape and body-skimming skirt

And although we swooned over her entire look, there were two standout pieces that fans (and we) couldn’t stop obsessing over - the triple-threat star’s lace-up Jaylah booties from her DSW collection and her fierce oversized square-rimmed shades.

J Lo’s booties also come in tan and black rhinestone-studded colorways.

Tom Form Falconer Sunglasses, $445, Saks Fifth Avenue

J LO x DSW Jaylah Bootie, $89.99, DSW

"It isn’t work when you love what you do #SomethingIsComing #WorkingOnTheWeekend #TheHustleIsReal[camera] : @lacarba," she captioned the photo.

MORE: J.Lo's trainer reveals her incredible body-toning workout routine - and you can do it at home

J Lo’s celebrity friends and fans were quick to comment with celebrity fitness trainer Tracey Anderson writing, "Stunning and SO true!! We all need these sunglasses now." A fan went on to reply that J Lo’s shades are Tom Ford Falconer sunglasses, and they look identical.

J.Lo's boots and sunglasses are all we want for fall - and fans swooned over them too

The post comes just a week after the J Lo Beauty mogul wowed yet again in another sleek monochromatic outfit.

In an Instagram video she uploaded, J Lo could be seen twirling around and flipping her ponytail in a gorgeous brown Chanel leather trench cape paired with a matching high-waist leather midi skirt.

The Jenny from the Block crooner finished the look with a turtleneck, a matching quilted Chanel handbag, and statement-making brown boots. She accessorized the ensemble further with gold hoop earrings and brown aviator shades.

WATCH: J Lo hits a twirl in a chic matching ensemble so perfect for fall

"Autumn vibes," she captioned the clip.

Fans swooned over the outfit, with one writing: "Barbie vibes. Come on brown leather!," while another added: "Absolutely stunning!"

In the midst of putting on a virtual fashion show on the ‘gram, J Lo is also working on a new Netflix film called The Mother, in which she plays a deadly assassin.

She gave fans a sneak peek of the upcoming thriller flick in a behind-the-scenes post she shared on Instagram over the weekend, and we can’t wait to see it.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.