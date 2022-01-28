Jennifer Lopez's fave sunglasses are up to 70% off - grab a pair starting from $20

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Cool shades are a Jennifer Lopez wardrobe staple - and if you love her glam looks, head to ASOS quick. The Marry Me star’s favorite sunglasses brand, Quay Australia, is on sale for up to 70% off - and you can grab a pair for as little as $20 (£25)!

You’ll find the aviator and visor styles JLo loves, along with the oversized sunglasses that are another of her go-tos.

JLo has been a fan of Australian brand Quay's glamorous sunglasses for years

Jennifer has been a massive fan of Quay a long time - even before her 2019 collaboration with the brand.

Quay aviator sunglasses in gray smoke, was $94 now $47 / £30, ASOS

In January she was spotted wearing the ‘All In’ aviator sunglasses style ($65/£59 at Quay), teaming it with a cool chain bag from Coach.

Quay round sunglasses in brown, were $78 now $19.85 / £25, ASOS

“I've been using Quay sunglasses for years. You can go back and see photos of me rocking Quay styles,” she told Elle.

Quay oversized cat-eye sunglasses in tortoise, was $78 now $39 / £25, ASOS

Quay oversized visor sunglasses in orange, was $78 now $39 / £25, ASOS

JLo has a massive collection of sunglasses, ranging from Quays to Tom Ford’s 1970’s inspired Falconer style ($445/£260).

JLo seems to have a pair of trendy Quay shades for every occasion

Quay square lens sunglasses in smoke with gold frame, was $78 now $39 / £25, ASOS

Quay aviator purple fade sunglasses, was $78 now $39 / £25, ASOS

But how many does Jennifer Lopez have? “Oh my God. It might be as bad as shoes,” she said during the same interview. “It's like one accessory that you can buy over and over and over. There's just so many different moods and styles you have - I don't know, I have so many.”

And if you're excited about JLo's new movie Marry Me, Quay’s most recent collab is with her hot on-screen co-star Maluma - and you can shop those styles on the Quay Australia site, too.

