Jennifer Lopez opens the doors into her Bel Air mansion as she celebrates special anniversary The Marry Me star had a wonderful weekend with her loved ones

Jennifer Lopez is incredibly loyal and wanted to make sure that her long-time friend and colleague Debbie felt extra-special over the weekend as she marked a special anniversary.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker opened the doors into her Bel Air home to invite her loved ones over to mark her employee's work milestone.

Jennifer hosted a party at her house, attended by her daughter Emme and other family members, and surprised Debbie with a celebration cake complete with a sparkler.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme celebrate inside their Bel Air home

The star was heard saying behind the camera as she filmed: "Happy anniversary Debbie! 20 years. We love you," as everyone cheered.

In the caption, the award-winning star wrote: "My beautiful Debbi Do, 20 years!!! I can hardly believe that much time has gone by since you brought the ray of sunshine that is you into my life and changed it for always… you have not just been my right hand, but my confidant and friend who over time became my family.

"You are the most incredibly kind, caring, loving and generous person. A true perfectionist in all you do and the most beautiful soul. I am so blessed to have you in my life.

Jennifer Lopez relocated to LA with her twins Emme and Max

"Here's to 20 years of working, traveling and experiencing life together and here's to many many more!! There are not enough words to thank you for all you do or to describe what you mean to me. I love you…"

J-Lo's fans were quick to comment on the heartwarming post, with one writing: "You have such a wonderful heart Jennifer, happy 20 years Debbie!" while another wrote: "A great team is the best gift for a real success!" A third added: "This moment is so beautiful and cute."

J-Lo shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony

Debbie will have seen Jennifer's career go from strength to strength in the two decades she's been working alongside her.

It's been a whirlwind time for the singer in her personal life too, who last year rekindled her relationship with Ben Affleck.

The couple are now stronger than ever, and Jennifer has relocated to LA to be closer to the actor, having previously been based in Miami with her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

