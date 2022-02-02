Christina Aguilera shares haunting snapshots in show-stopping leather and latex looks The singer recently dropped a Spanish-language album

Christina Aguilera is riding high on the excitement of her latest release and took the opportunity to share some behind-the- scenes snapshots from the project with fans.

MORE: Christina Aguilera stuns in dramatic black latex for celebratory post

The singer took to Instagram to post a series of pictures that showed off her two figure-hugging looks in leather and latex.

One of them featured her dramatic black latex gown with sheer panelling and a crystallized veil, while the other was her red leather bodysuit with skin-tight pants.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Aguilera confirms global stream of LadyLand performance

The looks, featuring intricate detailing and cut-outs, highlighted her spectacular figure and eye for detail, pairing it with a variety of hairstyles for her red-hot hair, sporting wavy and high ponytails.

Fans instantly went into a frenzy over the shots, with many simply inundating the comments section with scores of heart and flame emojis.

MORE: Christina Aguilera pulls off her most daring look yet

One commented: "I love you queen!!!" Another added: "You're amazing, Xtina! And those outfits are #Iconic for real. #Legendtina," with a third also saying: "Iconic tbh."

Christina shared BTS snapshots from her latest album shoot

The Beautiful performer recently dropped her second Spanish-language record, La Fuerza, and was even commemorated by being put on the cover of Elle Mexico.

She appeared on the cover in a dramatic black gown with a huge circular skirt that gave her a geometric shape and completely stunned fans.

MORE: Christina Aguilera turns heads in risqué top – fans react

MORE: Christina Aguilera floors fans in figure-hugging latex outfit

The caption dedicated to her career translated to: "Twenty-three years, nine albums, every possible look, a Las Vegas residency, six stints as a judge on The Voice, five Grammys (a Latin Grammy!), and two children have passed since 'Genie In A Bottle' came out.

"Christina Aguilera has accompanied us all at some point in our lives and when we think we have seen it all, @xtina reinvents herself and surprises us.

The singer appeared on the cover of Elle Mexico's February issue

"Her time in the industry, her relevance, and her influence make her a true icon, and we're excited to feature her as our February cover."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.