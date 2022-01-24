Christina Aguilera stuns in dramatic black latex for celebratory post The singer is going back to her roots with her new project

Christina Aguilera has left fans stunned once again in a new post showing off yet another jaw-dropping look.

Clad in a curve-hugging, black latex mini dress with a plunging neckline, the singer was inundated with fire emojis galore from fans raving about her dramatic look.

She styled the mini dress with over the knee heeled boots, and her hair with beaded braids attached with crosses that dangled over her glammed up face.

VIDEO: Inside Christina Aguilera's incredible home

The star has been no stranger to donning sultry latex outfits while promoting her new album, La Fuerza, her first Spanish project in 22 years.

It includes the new hit single, Santo, which features Puertorican reguetón singer, Ozuna.

Ahead of the album launch, Christina has turned to captioning some of her suggestive Instagram posts in Spanish, which she grew up speaking, as her father is originally from Ecuador.

The singer has teased several of her new Spanish lyrics on her Instagram, and fans have gone wild. "You’re fire," a fan commented in Spanish among a slew of others calling Christina "mi reina" which translates to "my queen."

In another post of a blurry, red-hued image of the star, in which she's wearing nothing more than a tiny pair of underwear, Christina thanked her fans and those who helped bring the album to life in a lengthy message.

It read: "Feeling ALL of your love for La Fuerza! A huge thank you to everyone who supported and worked on this deeply heartfelt project!"

The award-winning singer has a legion of fans around the world

She has coined her new Spanish album as "the first chapter," and explains that it "represents the different elements of what it means to be strong now, as I've unlocked new parts of myself as a woman, a fighter, a mother and creator."

La Fuerza and its six songs are out now.

