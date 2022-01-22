Christina Aguilera pulls off her most daring look yet The singer left very little to the imagination

Christina Aguilera just turned heads with a racy look fans were not prepared for.

The Santo singer was promoting her new album, La Fuerza, her first Spanish project in 22 years, and this post will be difficult to forget.

MORE: Christina Aguilera shares risqué photos as she celebrates milestone occasion

Taking to Instagram, Christina shared several pictures in which she was wearing nothing more than a tiny pair of underwear.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Aguilera shows off her incredible living room

She protected her modesty with her hands and her waist-length, red hair was worn in loose waves.

The star thanked her fans and those who helped bring the album to life in a lengthy message which read: "Feeling ALL of your love for La Fuerza! A huge thank you to everyone who supported and worked on this deeply heartfelt project!

MORE: Christina Aguilera is all elegance and ruffles for show-stopping People's Choice performance

SEE: Christina Aguilera stuns in snakeskin bodysuit you won't forget

"I am humbled and grateful to know each and every one of you and call you family in this beautiful & personal musical journey back home for me.

Christina was promoting her new Spanish album La Fuerza

"La Fuerza (The Strength) in this first chapter, represents the different elements of what it means to be strong now, as I've unlocked new parts of myself as a woman, a fighter, a mother and creator.

"We are all entitled to discovering ourselves, our truth and owning our own personal power in however that feels best for you.

MORE: Christina Aguilera leaves jaws on the floor in extravagant gown for red carpet return

MORE: Christina Aguilera dons futuristic metallic gown as she reveals big news

"I want my fighters and anyone who hears this music to continue feeling empowered, vocal and free. Keep discovering yourself.

Christina's been waiting a long time for this album

"Always remember - even in your weakest moments, how strong you truly are! You are capable of accomplishing so much and more than what we sometimes give ourselves credit for!

"I hope my music helps connect and inspire La Fuerza inside of you."

Fans rushed to compliment her music and wrote: "We love you," and another added: "You are just amazing! La Fuerza is an absolute work of art. Just goes to show you take time with your music and you’re all about QUALITY over quantity! You truly are a rare diamond."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.