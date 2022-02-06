Julianne Hough looks like a princess posing in dramatic ball gown The romance of it all

Julianne Hough has often let her style statements do the talking with her social media, and her latest one took several fans' breaths away.

MORE: Julianne Hough stuns in daring cutaway dress after very glam transformation

The dancer shared a throwback shot of herself in Versailles mid-pose in what looked like an ornate mansion or gallery, and she looked like royalty.

She wore a dramatic gown, featuring a white bandeau top that descended into a huge pleated black hoop skirt that enhanced her silhouette.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julianne Hough undergoes glamorous transformation

Her hair was icy blonde as she wore a bright smile, and she clearly still feels the happiness from that moment in the present day as she captioned her post: "Take me back."

Fans were left wowed by the shot and took to the comments to say so, with one writing: "My goodness, you're so beautiful."

MORE: Inside Julianne Hough's mind-blowing Hollywood Hills home

A second added: "Beautiful dress on a gorgeous woman," with a third saying: "Oh, my. You certainly would have been the center of attention in the Court of the Bourbon kings," and many simply inundating her with heart emojis.

Julianne looked like royalty as she donned a dramatic ball gown

The Dancing with the Stars alum recently shared another picture that left fans in a frenzy, posing in a see-through chainmail top.

Julianne shared three images in total in a recent post; in each one she wore a striking jeweled top, complete with pearl drops, that showcased her toned figure.

MORE: Julianne Hough teases new project with bombshell red look

MORE: Julianne Hough's dramatic new photos will leave you stunned

She teamed her statement piece with ripped jeans and a tailored cream and black blazer. Natural, soft makeup and tousled hair finished the look.

In her caption, Julianne used a popular quote from Friends, writing: "It's like all my life everyone's told me, 'you're a shoe'… well, what if I don't want to be a shoe? What if I want to be a purse or a hat?" – Rachel Green. #rachelgreen #friends @jenniferaniston."

The dancer wore a revealing chainmail top for new photos

Fans quickly took to the comments to compliment the singer on her style and many also gushed over her choice of caption.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.