Kate Garraway stuns in silky Zara shirt - and it's only £29.99 The ITV star looked gorgeous in a green ensemble

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway looked stunning for the second instalment of Life Stories on Thursday night - rocking a gorgeous green ensemble to interview 2015 Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain.

Kate, who took over the ITV role from Piers Morgan, donned a striking green blouse from Zara for the occasion. Complete with an elegant draped neckline and slit cuffs, Kate paired her satin shirt with figure-flattering wide-leg trousers in turquoise from Tia Dorraine. Kate's sophisticated look was styled by Holly Slater, who teamed the star's two-tone outfit with a classy pointed-toe heel.

The 54-year-old star added a bold flash of colour with striking earrings from Etta Gray, matching her manicure to the fuschia pear-drop stones. So chic!

Completing her attire, Kate's blonde bob was styled into a voluminous bouncy blowdry, highlighting her glowy makeup look.

Kate looked radiant in a silky Zara blouse and turquoise trousers

It's not the first time Kate proved that high-street fashion can be bold and beautiful after last week's Kate Garraway's Life Stories with footballer John Barnes saw the star donning another stunning pearl grey blouse from Zara.

Kate, who is married to Derek Draper, impressed viewers last week as they tuned in to watch her first interview with the former footballer, who spoke about the guilt he felt following the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, which took place at a game he was playing in.

John said it wasn't until the players were taken back into the changing rooms that they realised that something was terribly wrong. "We got changed, had a shower, got our suits on then went up into the Players Lounge, and that’s when from the Players Lounge you can see out onto the pitch and that’s when I first realised how terrible it was," he said.

"We saw bodies and people on stretchers and stuff like that. It was just like complete shock. You see the little kids and you think about your children. That’s the first thing I thought.

"And then, of course, the irrational guilt, you know, feeling that they’ve come to watch me play they’re not going home," he added.

