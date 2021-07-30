Kate Garraway looks as elegant as royalty in her contrast collar dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Garraway was back doing what she does best on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday this week, and we're officially obsessed with her pink polka-dot dress.

The presenter looked beautiful in the bold frock, which features a white contrast collar that's mighty similar to the styles the Duchess of Cambridge also likes to wear.

MORE: Good Morning Britain stars' sparkling engagement rings: Kate Garraway, Laura Tobin and more

Kate's keyhole-neckline dress is actually from Finery London, which makes a number of styles that channel the stylish royal's elegant and tailored style. The 'Julieta' midi is actually now in the brand's sale for just £35, though it's nearly sold out in all sizes.

Kate looked stunning in her Finery dress, £35

There is a similar dress available from the brand in blue, however, which we think gives the same classic vibe.

SHOP SIMILAR: Finery dress, £49, John Lewis

It comes after Kate stepped out on Monday evening for a night at the theatre with her children, choosing another royal-inspired dress for the occasion.

READ MORE: Kate Garraway shares rare picture from home she shares with husband Derek Draper

The TV star looked stunning in her blue maxi dress, which came from Beulah London - a label which is loved by Duchess Kate as well as Princess Beatrice.

Kate looked amazing in her blue designer number

And speaking of royal fashion, Kate has previously told HELLO! that she admires the Queen's fashion sense.

The star explained: "I was lucky enough to do two shows live from Buckingham Palace on Good Morning Britain which were amazing. I got a chance to look at some of the dresses the Queen has worn and her waist was minuscule back in the 50s!"

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kate Garraway goes on first family holiday in a year

She added: "I think it's extraordinary how she's had a complete sense of personal style and she thinks about the people that want to see her - which is why she always wears bright colours."

MORE: See inside Kate Garraway's fun family home

Kate's trip to the theatre saw her share an emotional post on Instagram to mark the moment, captioning the selfie with her daughter Darcey, 15, and son Billy, 11: "Well this was a moment - the first time the kids & I have been out to "something" other than school or work since Derek got sick.

Kate and her children attended the opening night of Wonderville at the Palace Theatre

"It was a magic show we were supposed to be heading to when he was rushed into hospital - and we felt strange that we were going out to one when he isn't ready to - YET.

"But it was so wonderful to see Darcey and Billy enthralled and mystified and enraptured - the magic of life returning. And I know that's what Derek wants too," she added.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.