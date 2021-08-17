Kate Garraway is the queen of Good Morning Britain and we love seeing what she steps out in to present everyone's favourite show. On Monday bright and early, the blonde beauty wore a gorgeous olive green dress that was emblazoned with a striking daisy print.

The fancy frock was by Phoebe Grace - an openly sustainable fashion brand that is proving very popular right now. Worn by Trinny, Suranne Jones and Fearne Cotton, the label prides themselves on making clothes that are kind to the environment.

WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals excitement at new milestone

Phoebe and Jen, the brand's founders, explain their ethos on their website: "Whilst we are not perfect, and we recognise that the current face of the fashion industry is not entirely compatible with sustainability, we are trying our best to take part in the slow fashion movement. We create high-quality pieces as an investment which lasts - because why not feel good about dressing good?"

Kate's 'Gillian' dress is made in a classic shirt style, with a covered buttoned front, relaxed full sleeves and an integral belt that pulled her in at the waist. We are obsessed with the bold collar and of course, the striking daisy print.

Kate looked incredible in her floral dress

Priced at £295, it may seem pricey but the craftsmanship is pretty epic. It's made from recycled polyester twill, using plastic bottles that would otherwise end up in the ocean. How incredible?

Gillian Flouncy Shirt Dress In Green Daisy, £295, Phoebe Grace

Speaking to HELLO! about sustainable fashion, Kate said: "I love fashion. It's something that freshens you up. I think you do want change in your wardrobe. But I feel like, wearing things once and throwing them away - that can't be right and I don't do that. I do recycle; I do big clothes swaps with my friends and family. Sustainable fashion is the right way forward."

When asked if she would wear something twice on air, the mother of two had a refreshing response: "Yes, absolutely and I think we should. Sometimes companies are kind enough to lend things to us, and we will always wear them once or twice."

