Kate Garraway is the epitome of elegance in beautiful silk dress

Kate Garraway is the definition of classy. The Good Morning Britain host debuted a glorious green gown on the show this morning, reminding viewers of her timeless elegance.

The silk dress featured high neck details, long sleeves and a polished finish, adding a sophisticated spin on modest dressing. The 54-year-old opted for a simple look, wearing her blonde hair down and natural glowing makeup as she joined co-host Ben Shephard on Friday's edition of the ITV show.

Are you looking for a smart high-neck dress? We found the perfect replica from Reformation just for you.

The dress is available online for £300 via the Reformation website. With a silky sheen and tie waist ribbon belt, this piece is ideal if you want to emulate Kate's dazzling dress.

Kate wore a gorgeous silk dress on Friday's edition of GMB

It seems the star has been going for green lately. Last week, Kate was pictured alongside her Good Morning Britain colleagues wearing a green Isabel Manns jumpsuit in flecked emerald print with tie neck features and balloon sleeves.

Earlier this month, the television host was snapped outside the Global Radio Studios wearing a short green teddy coat, teamed with matching green knit jumper, dramatic white collar detailing and chocolate flared trousers.

Reformation Julius Silk Dress, £300, Farfetch

Clearly, Kate has mastered the art of wearing green for both dressing up and dressing down.

Kate's style is always effortlessly feminine without sacrificing playfulness. The star is often spotted in sweet florals and polka dot patterns.

The TV star loves a bold look

She is not afraid to experiment with colour, often stepping out in bright oranges, pinks and blues.

Rainbow stripes and bow details are also fun favourites. If you're after versatile style choices, Kate is definitely a go-to source of inspiration.

