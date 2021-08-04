Kate Garraway stuns in waist-cinching shirt dress and matching shoes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We are seriously envious of Kate Garraway's dress collection. From pretty pastel colours to the most flattering of shapes, it seems that the star has everything you could need for the ultimate summer wardrobe.

However, her waist-cinching shirt dress that she wore on Wednesday's show might just be our new favourite.

The Good Morning Britain presenter sported the most sensational red frock from popular fashion brand Sosandar, which featured a confetti spot print, a shirt style collar and a tie belt to accentuate the star's figure.

Her go-to stylist Debbie Harper shared a photo of the look on her social media account, and we couldn’t get enough of the matching ensemble.

Kate paired the dress with the brightest red heels and wore her blonde locks in her signature bob, smiling as she posed for the camera.

Kate looked ravishing in the red ensemble

The 54-year-old kept her makeup minimal, donning a glowy base with a subtle brown eyeshadow and a light pink lip.

If you were hoping to recreate the look then you better be quick, as the dress only has a couple of sizes left online. If you don’t manage to get your hands on it, check out an amazing alternative below.

Red confetti shirt dress, £69, Sosandar

SHOP SIMILAR: Red floral midi dress, £25.99, New Look

The presenter wore another dreamy dress on Tuesday's show, wowing viewers in a pastel pink midi adorned in a statement leopard print. Taking a walk on the wild side, Kate accessorised her outfit with metallic stilettos and silver jewellery to match.

Kate teamed her animal print dress with metallic heels

Wearing her blonde hair down in laid back beachy waves, the mum-of-two opted for her go-to makeup combo, teaming a smokey eye with rosy blusher and a pale pink lip gloss – so chic!

The 'Portobello' style dress from Omnes featured elegant blouson sleeves and a figure-flattering wrap waist, perfect for dressing up with espadrille wedges this summer or dressing down with trainers and a crossbody bag.

