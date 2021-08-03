Kate Garraway just wore the dreamiest pastel pink dress – and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Garraway just added another stunning dress to her on-screen wardrobe – and fans are obsessed. Returning to Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, the presenter wowed in a pastel pink midi adorned in a statement leopard print. Taking a walk on the wild side in her latest look, Kate accessorised her outfit with metallic stilettos and silver jewellery to match.

Wearing her blonde hair down in laid back beachy waves, the mum-of-two opted for her go-to makeup combo, teaming a smokey eye with rosy blusher and a pale pink lip gloss – so chic!

Kate teamed her animal print dress with metallic heels

In love with her pretty pink dress? Us too, and we've found it for £75. Donning the 'Portobello' style from Omnes, Kate's new favourite frock features elegant blouson sleeves and a figure-flattering wrap waist.

An everyday staple, pair it with either box-fresh trainers and a crossbody bag for a more casual vibe or add droplet earrings and espadrille wedges for summer celebrations.

Pink 'Portobello' Midi Dress, £75, Omnes

Dressed by ITV's resident stylist, Debbie Harper, Kate's on-screen wardrobe is seriously chic, and Good Morning Britain viewers are often looking to her for workwear inspiration.

Just last week, the TV star channelled the Duchess of Cambridge in another bold pink look from Finery London. Stepping out in a vibrant polka dot frock complete with a contrasting collar – a favourite accessory of Kate Middleton's – the presenter gave off serious royal vibes.

Speaking of royal fashion, the 54-year-old had previously told HELLO! that she admires the Queen's fashion sense. The star explained: "I was lucky enough to do two shows live from Buckingham Palace on Good Morning Britain which were amazing. I got a chance to look at some of the dresses the Queen has worn and her waist was minuscule back in the 50s!"

She added: "I think it's extraordinary how she's had a complete sense of personal style and she thinks about the people that want to see her - which is why she always wears bright colours."

