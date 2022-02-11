Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay wows in black on rare date night with famous husband The actress has been married to her Younger star husband for almost 18 years

Mariska Hargitay made a stylish entrance with her husband Peter Hermann at the opening night of Broadway musical The Music Man in Manhattan on Thursday.

The Law & Order: SVU star enjoyed a rare public date night with her spouse of nearly 18 years, walking the red carpet together at the Winter Garden Theatre. Mariska looked typically stylish wearing a boat-neck black top with matching wide-legged pants.

She wrapped up with a long beige coat and added a pop of color to her muted outfit with a bright blue purse.

Peter was pictured gazing adoringly at his wife as they posed for photographers, mirroring her look in a black suit and long coat.

The Younger star was so happy to enjoy a night out with Mariska, that he shared his first post on Instagram since November, uploading a sweet snap of the couple on the red carpet.

Peter and Mariska have been married nearly 18 years

Fans were thrilled with the photo, with one replying: "Love this couple!!!!" A second said: "Love the purse and the man," while others simply commented with red hearts and heart-eyes emojis.

Mariska has been married to fellow actor Peter since 2004. The couple met on the set of Law and Order: SVU all the way back in 2001 when the actor guest-starred on the police procedural drama.

Speaking of the moment she knew Peter was 'the one', Mariska said on The Drew Barrymore Show in January: "Our first date he asked me to go to church with him.

The couple looked equally stylish on their rare outing

"And I was moving, and I said, 'Peter, I would love to but not today I am moving today.' And he goes, 'Oh come on it's an hour. It's an hour.' It was so funny; I just couldn't resist so I went to church."

She added: "And it was that day I remember we went to church, and I am crying, and he thinks I am so moved by the sermon, and I am crying because I am like, 'I know I am going to marry him. I found my husband. I love him.'"

Away from the cameras, the couple are proud parents to three children. They welcomed their first child together, a son named August, in 2006. Five years later, in 2011, they decided to grow their family again, this time choosing to adopt a baby girl named Amaya Josephine. Less than a year later, they adopted another child, a baby boy named Andrew.

