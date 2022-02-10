Loose Women's Jane Moore is simply stunning in gorgeous velvet suit The star has been a regular panellist since 2013

Jane Moore is frequently a fashion inspiration, and the Loose Women star made a bold fashion statement on Thursday when she wore a green velvet suit.

INSIDE: Loose Women stars' deluxe homes: Ruth Langsford, Jane Moore, Frankie Bridge and more

The presenter shared the snap on her Instagram Stories where she showed the figure-flattering item off in its glory. Her beautiful outfit came from Theory and the top buttoned up around the waist, while the trousers were cut off just before the shoe. And Jane had made a striking choice for her footwear, opting for a pair of white trainers, that matched the white top she was rocking underneath the suit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Get the best fashion tips from Jane Moore

The stylish blonde opted not to go for any accessories, and wore some natural makeup.

WOW: Jane Moore dazzles in unbelievable side-split dress you need to see

SEE: Jane Moore has fans swooning over her festive tinsel dress

She had a simple caption for the post, as she wrote: "Green velvet suit by@theory." She then tagged Loose Women, her stylists @mothershoppers and makeup artist Donna May.

Jane is no stranger to wowing her followers with her amazing outfits, and last month she looked flawless as she donned an amazing jumper dress.

Looking fabulous in a knitted midi dress, the TV star showcased her gorgeous figure in the fitted wrap silhouette, which featured subtle bubble sleeves, a round neckline and a waist-cinching tie belt.

Jane looked fabulous in the outfit

Keeping all focus on her jumper dress, Jane kept her accessories to a minimum, with the exception of a sparkling silver watch.

With her glossy blonde bob blow-dried into a sleek style, the presenter opted for a pared-back makeup look that perfectly complemented the neutral hues of her outfit.

READ: Loose Women's Jane Moore makes candid hair confession

MORE: Christine Lampard and Jane Moore's sustainable pledge on Loose Women revealed

For Thursday's edition, the star was joined by Denise Welch, Charlene White and Kéllé Bryan, and former Strictly champion Ore Oduba also visited alongside his wife, Portia.

Jane's co-stars looked so glamorous in their outfits with Kéllé in a jaw-dropping purple frock, while Denise styled out an eye-catching floral top and Charlene looked radiant in an orange outfit.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.