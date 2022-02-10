Kate Hudson dazzles fans with new hair and never-ending legs in new behind-the-scenes video The star recently revealed her next big screen appearance

Kate Hudson has truly turned on the heat with her latest video posted to Instagram, with the actress showcasing her mile-long legs, and fans are raving about it.

The Almost Famous star gave a glimpse of her getting all glammed up, as she got ready to wear a retro short suit that perfectly accentuated her toned legs.

The video, which she captioned with the words: "short suit appreciation," started off with a close-up of Kate's eyes which were dazzling with bright blue eyeliner and silver eyeshadow.

WATCH: Kate shows off her impressive physique

The comment section was flooded with fire and heart emojis galore as people swooned over Kate's outfit, particularly her shoes. "Had to watch again.. those shoes Kate.." one fan commented, while another wrote: "Even your eyes are fierce."

Kate is a sight to behold in her latest video

The mom of three paired her short-shorts look with pointy-toed sequin mesh booties, which left fans desperate to know where they were from. Kate revealed her outfit was by MaxMara, and the envy-worthy shoes by designer Tamara Mellon.

Another element that had fans showering Kate with compliments was her hair. Her sleek look was perfectly contrasted with big curly hair, which she showed a clip of as it was being styled and fluffled. While the star's iconic role of Penny Lane was exemplary of the 1970's, her hair made fans more so think of the decade after, as one fan commented: "80's BABY!" with a slew of golden trophy emojis.

Kate's "hair dance"

Kate later took perfect advantage of her long hair in a series of images documenting her stunning look. Kate captioned pictures of herself swaying her hair back and forth with: "I love a good hair dance…" and fans immediately asked for a tutorial in response.

She said in the Instagram post that it was a press day for her. Kate recently delighted fans by confirming that she appears in Netflix's sequel to Knives Out.

