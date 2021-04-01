The real reason why Christopher Meloni left Law and Order SVU The star starred in the series as Elliot Stabler for 13 seasons

Law & Order: SVU fans are in for a treat on Thursday night as the show returns for a special crossover event to mark the return of Christopher Meloni’s character Elliot Stabler.

It’s been a long ten years since viewers last saw the actor in the role, but why did the star leave the series in the first place? Keep reading for everything we know...

From 1999 to 2011, Christopher served on the show as the co-lead opposite Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson, who is now Captain of Manhattan’s special victim’s unit. As a result, he became a household name, won over legions of fans and even bagged himself an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of the NYPD detective.

However, back in 2011 as the show was renewed for its 13th season, TV Line and The Hollywood Reporter revealed that he would not be returning for the new episodes after contract talks broke down between the actor and NBC.

At the time, Christopher remained tight-lipped about his exit but just a few years later in 2017, he confirmed that it was true.

Last year, he opened up further about his reasons for leaving the show. Speaking to the New York Post, the actor revealed he was “interested in telling stories from a different angle” after playing the straight-laced detective for over a decade.

Mariska and Christopher led the series together for the first 11 years

"How I left was a different issue and had nothing to do with the Law & Order people, the SVU people or with Dick Wolf. I left with zero animosity, but I did leave clearly and open-eyed in going forward and finding new adventures,” he said.

"I was like, 'That's what I want to do, keep moving forward.' I had done the Law & Order way of storytelling, which they do really well, and I was interested in telling stories from a different angle—whether comedic or inhabiting a new world or doing it on different platforms."

He went on to land roles in The Handmaid's Tale, Man of Steel and reprised his hilarious role in Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer prequel series.

But now he will be bringing the character back in a spin-off series called Law & Order: Organised Crime. This will see Elliot back in the NYPD after what has been called “a devastating personal loss.”

