Melissa McCarthy is unrecognizable in Super Bowl ad – see her incredible transformation

Melissa McCarthy transformed for her latest role in the upcoming Super Bowl ad for E.l.f. Cosmetics, with the star donning a dramatic wig and a shimmering gold gown for the telenovela-inspired project.



The 55-year-old looked incredible in the outfit, which was made of a metallic material and featured long sleeves and a thin belt that cinched in her waist. She accessorized with an eye-catching gold necklace, gold bangles and dangling gold earrings, and wore the voluminous brunette wig with cascading curls and a side part.

The clip sees Melissa racing to learn Spanish for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, ahead of Puerto Rican mega-star Bad Bunny's performance on February 9. In the ad, she crashes her car, wakes up in the hospital, and begins to learn Spanish with the help of her doctor, played by Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor, La Brea), and the latest e.l.f. product.

With enough applications of the product, Melissa becomes fluent in the language, causing a jealous outburst from a nurse, played by telenovela icon Itatí Cantoral (Humble Maria, Hasta Que El Dinero Nos Separe, Blameless Love).

"e.l.f. has a big Latinx/Hispanic community that loves their products, and this is just a way to kind of send the love right back," Melissa told People of the ad.

"It got funnier and more absurd [with each take]," she added of her experience on set. "It was not a very serious day of filming, so that's always a joy."

© E.l.f. Cosmetics/YouTube Melissa looked incredible in the telenovela-inspired ad

Melissa has undergone an incredible transformation in recent years after embarking on her weight loss journey. The mother of two stunned fans with her lithe figure when she stepped out at the Golden Globes in January in a sleek black gown with gold detailing on the front.

She lost 95 lbs after learning to stop "worrying" about her weight, as she told CBS Mornings. "I finally said [to myself], 'Oh, for God's sake, stop worrying about it,' and it may be the best thing I've ever done," she explained.

© WireImage Melissa has lost 95 lbs on her weight loss journey

"I truly stopped worrying about [my weight]. I stopped over-analyzing, over-thinking, over-doing anything. I just stopped constantly being worried about it, and I think there's something to kind of loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely, has worked."

© Getty Images The star revealed that she stopped "over-analyzing" her weight

Rather than fixating on her appearance, the Bridesmaids actress has learned to focus on her inner self and to be a role model for her daughters, Georgette, 15, and Vivian, 18. "It sounds corny, but I believe it to my core that beauty is what's on the inside, and whatever you're putting on the outside, be good to yourself," she told Forbes.

© FilmMagic The Bridesmaids star is a role model to her daughters Georgette and Vivian

"Use products that are good to the world. It's about having fun with makeup, a little self-care and using good products that are healthy for you."

"That's how both my girls see it, because they love makeup, but they use it in such an interesting way. They don't take it seriously. It's not," she added.