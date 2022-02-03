Nicole Scherzinger stuns in fierce power suit with nothing underneath – fans react

Nicole Scherzinger sent her fans into a tailspin when she shared a gorgeous video of herself rocking a fierce power suit.

The 43-year-old commanded attention by going braless in a metallic white blazer with matching pants in what appeared to be a behind-the-scenes look at one of her upcoming outfits on The Masked Singer. Nicole looked like a boss in the short clip, performing a series of provocative moves while playing up the attitude for the camera.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger wows with braless appearance in metallic power suit

At one point, she almost exposed more than she intended as she pulled on the lapels of her jacket and flashed plenty of flesh.

Upping the glam factor, Nicole wore bright blue eyeshadow, a glossy lip, and pulled her raven tresses into a chic tight plait that fell past her shoulder.

Fans went wild for Nicole's show-stopping appearance, with one responding: "OMG Nicole, you're the most beautiful woman in the whole universe!"

Nicole looked incredible in her power suit

A second said: "I am literally hyperventilating right now. I legit just got up and started screaming! You are so gorgeous! I love you so much!" Others applauded Nicole for her "swag" and littered the comment section with fire and hear-eyes emojis.

Nicole has been filming season seven of The Masked Singer since January, and if this is a glimpse of looks to come, then fans are in for a real treat when the hit show returns in March.

It appears to have already gotten off to a controversial start though after judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke left the stage after the former Mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as a contestant.

Fans went wild for Nicole's daring look

According to Deadline, the two judges quickly left the stage in protest during a taping of the first season seven episode, while fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole remained onstage and bantered with the unmasked political figure and attorney.

The theme of the latest series is 'The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly' and the episode in which Rudy – who claimed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from his client, former President Donald Trump – is revealed won't be aired until next month on Wednesday, March 9.

