Abbey Clancy's stunning jumpsuit comes in 12 different colours

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Abbey Clancy looked phenomenal in her latest Instagram snap, rocking a dazzling white jumpsuit from mid-range label Free People. The 'Lennox' jumpsuit comes in 12 shades and certainly commands attention.

READ: Abbey Clancy's incredible winter outfit seriously delights fans

A new take on utility, it's made from stretch-soft denim and has four patch pockets at the front, complete with a defined waistline and contrast stitching detail. Priced at £140, lots of sizes are in stock and it can be styled a number of ways. Add a jacket or blazer, or be like Abbey and add a pair of statement cowboy boots.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Abbey Clancy speaks to HELLO! on the set of her latest photo shoot

Fans flocked to the comment section to shower her latest outfit choice with praise. One fan wrote: "Epic look!" Another added: "007 style!"

MORE: Abbey Clancy melts hearts with rare photos of her children in F&F campaign

The former Strictly Come Dancing star is a style icon for many. She is refreshingly down to earth though; previously telling HELLO!: "Everyone has up and down days and although I’m not a super confident person, I don’t feel pressure to look perfect. I’m confident in myself and around other people, but naturally I have the same hang-ups as everyone else."

Abbey stunned in her dazzling jumpsuit

Speaking about her style evolution, the 36-year-old said: "Well, as a girl who grew up in Liverpool, I guess my style has toned down over the years! It's a lot more less is more, rather than more is more now."

Lennox Jumpsuit, £140, Free People

Her husband Peter Crouch appreciates Abbey's look. "Generally, Pete loves my style! He doesn't like it when I wear baggy things, or anything too trendy – he doesn't get brogues or baggy jeans. He much prefers my more feminine, girly look. Having said this, he doesn't get an input into the way I dress."

READ: Abbey Clancy's statement coat and knee-high boots combo is incredible

We remember Abbey's wedding to footballer Peter back in 2011. Abbey still has her Giles Deacon gown. "It's actually in a box in the top room in my house. I'll keep it forever. I love my wedding dress – although I wouldn't have that dress now, it was just perfect at the time."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.