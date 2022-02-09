Louise Redknapp is so chic. The former Eternal singer is known for her incredible fashion sense; she's a regular on Lorraine, where she gives style tips and used to have a fashion blog, too.

The star has just released her second collaboration with high street brand Peacocks and we're obsessed with the edit - there's so many amazing items.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp's 5 Fashion Commandments

Speaking about her top pics, the 47-year-old told HELLO!: "I’ve got two favourite pieces, and one is extremely boring, but there is nothing more important in your wardrobe than a classic white shirt. I think a classic white shirt is so timeless but it’s all about the shape. I like it to be oversized but without it being too big through the sleeves and the arms. I think it’s about having just the right drop shoulder to make it look relaxed. "

"So, I’m really pleased with the white shirt that we’ve got in Peacocks. Also, the black ski style pants, they are so fashionable at the moment. All the big brands have been doing them for a while now and I think the Peacocks version are a really good modern classic."

Womens Stone Tencel Shirt, £18.00, Peacocks

When it comes to dressing for a date, we all need some help and Louise has the best tips. "It’s such a hard one, but I always recommend being comfy, wear something that you know works for you. Personally, I would never go too over the top or get too dressed up. I try and remain quite understated, casual, chic and cool."

Womens Black Double Breasted Blazer, £28.00, Peacocks

Here at HELLO!, we are all about the royals. Louise has two royal ladies that spring to mind when it comes to being best-dressed.

Louise totally nails understated chic

"Obviously back in the day Diana was super stylish and I think still sets trends today. I think she still plays a really big part in the world of fashion. Currently I like Megan’s relaxed style, I think she wears a lot of pieces that I would wear. Again, a nice classic oversized shirt, lots of denim and she keeps things quite simple. I think she’s got a nice fashion style."

Although the mother-of-two enjoys the high street, she does have a designer splurge ever now and again. "Most recently my biggest indulgence was some PVC thigh high Saint Laurent boots. I love them and I wear them at every opportunity - I think my friends are sick of them! I love wearing them under a long skirt or a long Bermuda short so they have been a good buy, but they were an expensive one."

