Christine Lampard wows in knitted bodycon dress - and it's so flattering

Christine Lampard kickstarted our mornings with a bright touch of colour as she hosted Lorraine earlier today. The 43-year-old wife of ex-footballer Frank Lampard looked radiant in red as she chatted with guests on the show, keeping up her endlessly elegant style.

The TV star wore a red ribbed-knit bodycon dress with high-neck detailing, fusing winter warmth with spring brilliance. Christine wore her dark hair down loose in soft curls and sported a glamourous makeup look consisting of blended bronzed eyeshadow, rose-pink lip and defined brows. She teamed the look with a pair of red high heels for an extra dose of glam.

The Karen Millen midi dress featured gold button-down detailing on the side and long sleeves, accentuating Christine's beautiful dark features.

Searching for the dream red dress and love Christine's? Sadly Christine's dress is out of stock, but we've found the ideal dupe for you from Marks & Spencer that will perfectly define your figure.

Christine looked lovely in red

Last week, Christine was spotted looking fabulous in leggings while watching her husband manage Everton at Goodison Park. Wearing an all-black ensemble that included black leather leggings and a black jumper, the star looked timelessly classic as she supported her husband.

Red High Neck Knit Dress, £79, Marks and Spencer

The ITV presenter is known for her elegant wardrobe and is a fan of muted colour palettes and classic prints such as houndstooth and florals.

Christine looked timeless in black

Plus, Christine has even collaborated with fashion brands such as Wallis to share her impeccable sartorial taste with fans. The star teamed up with Wallis back in November to release a collection of affordable garments that cover all your wardrobe needs, from cosy snuggle-down knits to party-ready attire.

Christine commented on her sophisticated style back in 2019 during an interview with ITV: "I like relatively simple cut clothes. I go for classic rather than flashing anything too much. I feel more comfortable to have my legs covered and parts of arms covered."

