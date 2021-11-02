Christine Lampard and Jane Moore's sustainable pledge on Loose Women revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The gorgeous Christine Lampard looked incredible on Monday afternoon as she hosted Loose Women. Looking as dazzling as ever, the mother-of-two rocked a vibrant purple outfit which came from high street store Jigsaw.

Her top was the brand's 'Cloud Cashmere Crew Jumper', which has a cosy, lofty fee, made from fully traceable Mongolian cashmere. The flattering, fitted shape has long sleeves and ribs at the cuffs and hem. Priced at £110, it comes in three other shades and all sizes are currently in stock. Wahey!

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

Her satin skirt was the perfect item to pair with the jumper, but it's sadly since sold out.

However, what you may not have realised, is this skirt and top were both actually worn by fellow LW panelist Jane Moore earlier this month, too.

Christine wore a Jigsaw purple outfit on Monday's Loose Women...

Styled by the incredible Mother Shoppers - Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen who look after all the Loose Women stars' looks - the outfit was also worn by Christine on Monday's show all in the name of sustainability. Stylists Bertie and Gemma told us: "Clothes swapping is a great, fun and sustainable way to update your wardrobe without costing a penny!"

...Which Jane Moore wore a few weeks earlier!

We love the idea of the presenters sharing clothes, and it's a great way to save the environment in the long run.

Get The Look!

Cloud Cashmere Crew Jumper, £110, Jigsaw

Talking all things fashion, Mother Shoppers feel that Instagram has changed the way people dress for the better. Bertie previously told HELLO!: "I think before, you would see stuff in a magazine, worn by a model who was late teens, early 20s, one size. But Instagram shows someone much more relatable, someone who is your size, your age, wearing something a bit more practical, that you think 'oh yeah, I could wear that to work' and that is really inspiring and you go 'oh actually! I never thought to wear that with that'. It is definitely more accessible now."

