Christine Lampard's unique rainbow knit is 60% off in the January sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Combatting the January blues, Christine Lampard brought some mood-boosting colour to our screens for Wednesday's episode of Loose Women. Stepping out in a vibrant rainbow striped cardigan from Staud, the presenter's latest outfit certainly champions feel-good fashion and you can shop her knitwear now for 60% off in the Net-A-Porter sale!

Joining her co-stars Jane Moore, Janet Street-Porter and Katie Piper on the ITV panel show, Christine caught viewers' attention as she teamed her multi-coloured cardi with a silky skirt by Ghost and a pair of heels.

Christine teamed her rainbow knit with a crescent moon necklace gifted to her by Holly Willoughby

Styling her dark brunette hair in loose curls, Christine combined a shimmering gold eyeshadow with rosy blusher and a berry-kissed lip that perfectly complemented her outfit.

Eagle-eyed fans will also have noticed that she rewore a special gift from her good friend Holly Willoughby – a crescent moon and star pendant necklace designed by Holly's Wylde Moon franchise in collaboration with Kirstie Le Marque.

Paola striped merino wool-blend cardigan, was £270 NOW £108, Net-A-Porter

Reduced from £270 to £108 in the January sales, Christine's exact cardigan is the 'Paola' and it's made from a merino wool-blend that's exceptionally soft. Fitted with demure pearlescent buttons, pair it with everything from skinny jeans to tailored trousers or a glossy midi skirt.

Just missed the boat? If you're a fan of the rainbow-striped print, then we'd recommend browsing Staud's sweater version, as well as the turtleneck top.

VIDEO: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

Since returning to Loose Women for 2022, Christine has been delivering some major fashion inspiration, and one of our favourite looks is the beige Karen Millen dress that she wore on Tuesday.

Modelling the military pleated midi, after posting a stylish snap on Instagram, the TV star was inundated with compliments. This Morning's Clodagh McKenna commented: "Beautiful!!!" followed by a heart-eye emoji.

"Ooooo yes yes yes," replied Christine's Loose Women co-star Brenda Edwards. Meanwhile, Sky News' Kay Burley added, "Stunning x," and swimwear designer Melissa Odabash responded with several fire emojis.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.