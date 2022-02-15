We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard looked incredible last week as she watched her husband Frank Lampard manage Everton at Goodison Park. Ever glam, the TV presenter looked cosy yet chic as she cheered from the stand, wearing an all black ensemble that looked majorly pricey.

READ: Christine Lampard wears an incredible birthday dress on Loose Women

Well, you may be surprised to know that her leather leggings are actually from high street store Wallis, and are currently on sale for just £14! Yes, you read that right. They are selling out quick though, so act fast if you fancy treating yourself to a pair.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

Mother-of-two Christine actually dropped her collection with Wallis back in November and it's had a great response from shoppers.

READ: Christine Lampard is a vision in camel - rocking a special gift from Holly Willoughby

Taking to Instagram at the time, the Irish star said: "Today is the day! My collection has landed @wallisfashion. From our party season suit and dress, to my go-to coats and knitwear favourites, it’s a really gorgeous mix and I hope you love it too."

Christine looked amazing in her bargain leggins

In 2019 in an interview with ITV, she said: "I like relatively simple cut clothes. I go for classic rather than flashing anything too much. I feel more comfortable to have my legs covered and parts of arms covered."

Tall Black Faux Leather Leggings, £14, Wallis

As well as Mother Shoppers on Loose Women, and Bronagh Webster when she's standing in for Lorraine, Christine has had her outfits put together by Angie Smith - Holly Willoughby's former stylist.

MORE: Christine Lampard's daring wedding dress had Kate Middleton vibes

Previously speaking about the talented professional, she said: I work really closely with Angie and have done for a long time. She is just fantastic, she gets body shape brilliantly. When you have a good mate who does that as a job, you are very blessed. You can say to her, 'Does this look rubbish?' and she says 'yes'! She's brilliant."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.