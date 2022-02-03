Amanda Holden just did a workout in a mini dress and knee-high boots - and it's a total vibe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If anyone can pull off knee-high boots and knitwear, it's Amanda Holden. The glamorous Britain's Got Talent judge strutted into the Heart Breakfast studios on Thursday morning - and we can't get enough of her look.

Taking to Instagram to share her stylish winter wardrobe, the 50-year-old star showed off her glamorous polo neck dress from Reiss, complete with elegant long sleeves and figure-flattering cut. The star paired her cable-knit dress with daring heeled boots from Sosandar, styling her blonde hair into a sleek high bun, pulling down her face-framing bangs to complete the ensemble.

WATCH: Amanda Holden does impressive workout in heels at the Heart Breakfast studios

Putting her heels to the test, Amanda stunned fans with a hilarious video shared to her Instagram Stories, which showed her squatting alongside co-host Ashley Roberts.

"Squatting into #Thursday," wrote Amanda, showing off her incredible gym-honed body as she tackled the mid-morning workout.

Amanda looked so stylish in the statement knitwear

If you're looking to recreate Amanda's stunning look, you're in luck. Her 'Laura Cable Knit Tunic Dress' is still widely available, with all sizes still in stock on the Reiss website.

Cable Knit Dress, £188, Reiss

We're sure the BGT star is rocking the 'Blake Black Leather Zip Knee High Boots' from Sosandar, which amp up the glamour to any outfit, day, or night.

Blake Black Boots, £149, Sosandar

Amanda accessorised with Aspinal of London's Instagram-favourite micro bag, the 'Nano Mayfair'. Available for £195 in an array of colours, we're not convinced you'll fit much in this tiny crossbody, but we can guarantee you'll look ultra-chic!

Nano Mayfair, £195, Aspinal of London

It's been a tough week for Amanda, who paid a heartbreaking tribute to her late son Theo on what would have been his 11th birthday on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, the 50-year-old reflected on the milestone by sharing a print of his footprints.

"You would have been 11 today. I'm still grateful you chose us for your journey... #Theo [heart emoji]," she wrote.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, who shares young daughters - Lexi, 16, and Hollie, ten - with husband Chris Hughes, was left devastated over a decade ago when her little boy passed away while still in the womb.

