Amanda Holden amps up the glamour in silky dress

Another day, another flawless outfit for Amanda Holden. Strutting into Monday in full glam, the Heart Breakfast presenter donned a slinky satin gown for her latest presenting stint.

Rocking a stylish satin number from Pretty Lavish, Amanda's gym-honed figure looked incredible as the elegant olive-coloured fabric cascaded over her curves. Teaming her dress with a pair of lovely pointed-toe heels, the mother-of-two practically looked wedding-guest ready in the ultra glamorous ensemble.

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts into Monday wearing a slinky satin dress

Taking to Instagram to share snaps in her swish dress, the star's blonde hair was worn off her face in a sleek, straightened style.

Amanda donned her signature glowy makeup look with dramatic lashes, a nude lip and lots of contour.

Amanda rocked a stunning olive green dress from Pretty Lavish

If you're loving Amanda's elegant olive-green look, Pretty Lavish have several similar styles in stock.

Perfect for any occasion, we'd team this silky satin dupe from ASOS with strappy heels and an oversized clutch for elevated glamour.

Satin Midi Tea Dress, £42, ASOS

It's not the first time this week we've fallen in love with Amanda's incredible outfits.

On Friday, the BGT star looked phenomenal in a TikTok video she shared on Instagram, which saw her dramatically lip-syncing to Celine Dion's hit It's All Coming Back to Me Now.

Amanda started off in her garage, wrapped in a dressing gown with a pink bobble hat on her head and wearing a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Singing into a hoover as the doors of her garage were raised, Amanda suddenly whipped off her gown and accessories as the song hit the chorus to reveal the most incredible outfit underneath.

Fans couldn't get enough of Amanda's bold look

Strutting towards the camera, the 50-year-old highlighted her flawless figure in a pair of PVC thigh-high boots and a sparkly bodysuit while gyrating her hips to the music.

Fans were left utterly gobsmacked and rushed to share their joy over Amanda's impromptu performance and incredible figure.

"OMG this is EVERYTHING!" one excited follower responded. A second said: "I can't stop watching it. The boots!"

