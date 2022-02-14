Amanda Holden wows in silky Valentine's pyjamas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Nothing says Happy Valentine's Day like a silky pair of pyjamas - and it seems that Amanda Holden would agree. The Britain's Got Talent host geared up for Valentine's Day with a divine satin pyjama set that has set all our hearts racing.

Amanda looked stunning in the set from Boux Avenue, which featured a pink love heart print design set against a sultry strawberry red hue. The star reclined on the floor of her home in the set, which had a traditional pyjama style shirt and cute mini short bottoms that accentuated her sculpted legs, finding the perfect balance of sweet and sexy.

Taking to Instagram to share the snap, Amanda posted the picture to her 1.8 million followers with the simple caption: "#Happyvalentines," accompanied by a red love heart. Fans and celebrity friends loved the look. The Masked Singer host Davina McCall commented: "Happy Valentine's my love," while Heart Radio co-host Ashley Roberts added a simple cat heart-eyes emoji. Many fire and love heart emojis were scattered across the comments.

Amanda relaxed in the lavish interior, complete with an electric fireplace, dark blue walls and opulent carpet. The TV star wore her caramel hair down loose in a perfect beachy wave and opted for an ultra-glamorous beauty look, including a baby pink lip and nails.

Amanda looked stunning in the Valentine's Day look

Tempted to treat yourself to a silky satin pyjama set for Valentine's Day? Luckily for you, Amanda's Boux Avenue set is available online. Pair the pyjamas with some fluffy slippers for a relaxed night in with friends. Netflix, ice cream and face masks are also required.

Heart Print Satin Pyjama Set, £35, Boux Avenue

Last week, Amanda dazzled in a romantic red Zara co-ord for her 51st birthday. The co-ord featured silky red satin trousers and a blazer-like shirt with belted detail which revealed a flirty flash of Amanda's coordinating red bra. The star posed with some red heart-shaped balloons, giving fans and followers even more outfit inspiration for Valentine's Day.

