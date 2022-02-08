Amanda Holden looks sensational in figure-flattering jeans and bold knit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If anyone knows how to rock an electric orange jumper on the dullest of days, it's Amanda Holden - and we're living for her latest look.

The Britain's Got Talent judge arrived at the Heart Breakfast studios on Tuesday in a gorgeous vibrant knit jumper from ME + EM, pairing her statement roll neck with figure-hugging denim jeans from Free People. Completing the look, Amanda layered with a coordinating orange coat and handbag, adding nude pointed-toe heels to amp up the glamour of her colourful ensemble. So chic!

Debuting the outfit on her Instagram Stories, Amanda stunned her 1.8 million followers as she posed in her glamorous daywear, tagging her trusty stylist Karl Willet in the post.

The mother-of-two tied her blonde hair up into a neat bun, finishing the look with bronzer, neutral eyeshadow and a classic nude lip.

The star looked just like she'd stepped onto the set of Sex And The City

If you're looking to add a vibrant pop of colour to your winter wardrobe, Amanda's Seville orange jumper retails for £225. Crafted from a cosy blend of cashmere and merino wool, this stylish layering piece has a chevron cable knit design for a high-end, textured finish.

Merino Cable Jumper, £225, Me + Em

Loving Amanda's look but not the price tag? We've found the ultimate dupe to add a pop of orange to your winter wardrobe this season.

Orange loose fit turtleneck sweater, £35, Monki

It's not the first time this month we've swooned over Amanda's enviable wardrobe. Just last week, the 50-year-old star showed off her glamorous polo neck dress from Reiss, complete with elegant long sleeves and figure-flattering cut. The star paired her cable-knit dress with daring heeled boots from Sosandar, styling her blonde hair into a sleek high bun, pulling down her face-framing bangs to complete the ensemble.

The star put her heels to the test, stunning fans with a hilarious video shared to her Instagram Stories, which showed her squatting alongside co-host Ashley Roberts.

"Squatting into #Thursday," wrote Amanda, showing off her incredible gym-honed body as she tackled the mid-morning workout.

