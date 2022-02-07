Amanda Holden looks effortlessly chic in silky top and skinny jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We all know Amanda Holden dazzles when dressed to the nines every Saturday night, so it's no surprise that the TV star also looks incredible dressed down. The Britain's Got Talent judge opted for a classic look in some snaps shared on Instagram stories – a simple white shirt and jeans.

READ: Amanda Holden drops biggest hint yet she's on The Masked Singer

The Heart Radio presenter shared some photos alongside Britain's Got Talent co-host Simon Cowell at his son Eric's eighth birthday, wearing a sweet white shirt with pleat and pearl detailing and three-quarter length sleeves. Amanda teamed the shirt with a pair of skinny jeans and sunglasses, assembling a timeless outfit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden does impressive workout in heels

Wearing her honey blonde tresses down and opting for natural makeup, Amanda beamed into the camera as she gifted Simon a very special present – some stabilisers following his recent e-bike accident. Thankfully, she later confirmed that he loved the gift.

MORE: Amanda Holden honours heartbreaking milestone - friends rally around to comfort her

The star posted the stories to her 1.8 million followers alongside the caption: "I bought @simoncowell some stabilisers. He loved them," with a laughing emoji and bicycle emoji. She then proceeded to share more snaps of the event, including photos with Simon's fiancée socialite Lauren Silverman and Alesha Dixon.

Amanda's hilarious gift to Simon Cowell

Want to emulate Amanda's classic look but not sure where to start? We've found the perfect white shirt for you – an essential staple for your seasonless wardrobe. This satin-sheen dupe from Mango is extremely versatile and can be worn with a pair of dark jeans and boots for office workdays or zhuzhed up with some barely-there heels for evenings out.

Satin White Shirt, £29.99, Mango

SEE: Amanda Holden just did a workout in a mini dress and knee-high boots - and it's a total vibe

Earlier this week, Amanda shared a video to her social media followers of her wearing a slightly less conventional outfit while doing a workout. Taking to Instagram, the star posted a video featuring Heart Radio co-host Ashley Roberts practicing squats in Reiss cable knit dress and heeled boots. Impressive!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.