Elizabeth Hurley sizzles in leg-baring dress that drives fans wild

Elizabeth Hurley sent her fans into a tailspin when she shared a gorgeous new photo of herself on Friday posing provocatively in a stunning red dress.

The 56-year-old looked beautiful as she sat on a staircase while flashing a hint of her long, toned legs in the daring low-cut frock, which featured metallic red detailing and discreet cut-outs across her trim waist.

Elizabeth completed her look with a silver diamond bracelet and silver drop earrings and wore her brunette locks in bouncy soft curls, adding her usual smokey eyes and glossy lips.

Celebrating an evening out, the actress captioned the sultry image: "I finally left the house. I shopped from my closet and a @roberto_cavalli from 2009 fluttered its eyelashes at me."

Fans were quick to react over her smouldering look, with one responding: "You know you can make anything great!"

A second said: "Looking stunningly beautiful and gorgeous as always," and a third gushed: "Such a beautiful and classy woman!!"

Elizabeth stunned in her recycled designer dress

Elizabeth wore the eye-catching frock on Thursday for a night out in London to help dear friend Joan Collins celebrate her 88th birthday and her 20th wedding anniversary.

The actress was accompanied by a very dapper plus one, her 19-year-old son Damian, who let mum Elizabeth hold on to his arms as they exited the party, which was held at Claridge's Hotel.

Whilst host Joan and her husband Percy Gibson were not pictured on the night, the 88-year-old did take to social media on Thursday to mark her wedding anniversary and reveal the secret to a successful marriage.

Elizabeth was joined by her son, Damian

"20 years ago today #ahubby and I tied the knot and have been happily married ever since," she said, before adding several hashtags, including: "#20thanniversary #togetherness #happymarriage #separatebathrooms."

It's not the first time that the Dynasty star has revealed that she and Percy never use the same bathroom and never interfere with each other's lives.

"I think it's important to have separate bathrooms," she told Daily Mail in 2013 "He never interferes with my social calendar. I never interfere with his financial work. I occasionally give him advice on how he looks, but he's the least vain man I've ever known."

