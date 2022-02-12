Elizabeth Hurley is summer ready as she poses in her own brand bikini Elizabeth Hurley looked stunning!

Elizabeth Hurley is summer ready as she poses in a skimpy white bikini for her latest Instagram post.

The former model turned businesswoman shared a fun boomerang video with fans as she stood in the shallows of a stunning deep blue pool wearing a string white bikini from her brand Elizabeth Hurley Beach that featured gold chain straps across the hips and between the bust.

She paired the look with a straw cowboy hat and simply captioned the post with a wish for her fans to have a "happy weekend".

They were quick to comment though, with heart and fire emojis while many called her look "absolutely SCINTILLATING" and others praised her physique.

Elizabeth's bikini body recently drove even her celebrity pals green with envy when she posted a beach selfie.

The Austin Powers actress has been taking her followers with her on a "pretend vacation" to the Maldives via Instagram, as travel restrictions and Covid make beach breaks harder than usual.

Elizabeth shared this fun video

"NOT complaining, but my last holiday seems like a lifetime ago- just before the first lockdown. I’m going on a pretend vacation and shall live vicariously through my phone for a few days," she captioned the post, to which British actress Patsy Kensit commented: "God I wish I had that body and face.....simply stunning inside and out."

RHOBH star Lisa Rinna was lost for words, instead sharing a string of fire emojis expressing just how incredible Elizabeth looked in the shot.

Even Elizabeth's son Damian couldn't help to comment on his mother's latest picture, expressing his appreciation for his mama's beauty with three simple heart emojis.

Elizabeth has been going on a 'pretend' vacation via Instagram

Elizabeth maintains her enviable figure with a healthy diet. To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working.

"It tastes fairly disgusting," she once revealed. "But it's fantastic for your digestive system."

