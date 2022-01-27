Elizabeth Hurley is the ultimate fashionista in beaded mini dress – and son Damian approves The swimwear model has a fabulous sense of style

Elizabeth Hurley has delighted her fans online with a new photo, and she looks as gorgeous as ever.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley's chain-link bikini selfie is unforgettable

The swimwear model took to Instagram to share a picture of herself lounging on the sofa, dressed in a tailored black mini dress embellished with beads and sequins.

In the caption, The Royals star simply wrote: "Just hanging." Elizabeth's son Damian Hurley was one of the first to comment with a love heart eyes emoji, while many more followed his lead.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley causes a stir with her latest bikini video

"You look gorgeous," one wrote, while another commented: "Beautiful as always." A third added: "Always way too gorgeous."

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley looks incredible in all-leather outfit

READ: Elizabeth Hurley is unbelievably gorgeous in red bikini

The star is no stranger to sharing stunning photos of herself on social media, and often posts enviable snapshots showing her modelling her swimwear line on the beach.

She established her swimwear range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, in 2005, and it caters to women, as well as young girls aged 13 and upwards.

Elizabeth Hurley looked fabulous in a sparkly mini dress

Elizabeth is the perfect model for her swimwear range, and has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet.

WOW: Elizabeth Hurley highlights radiant beauty in sensational new video

READ: Elizabeth Hurley gives candid health update with sensational bikini photo

To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working. "It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail.

"But it's fantastic for your digestive system." She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yoghurt, banana and a little honey. Her main meals are "simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she's previously told The Cut.

The Royals star has an incredible sense of style

When she isn't travelling the world for work, Elizabeth enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family at her country home in Herefordshire.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley wows in pink mini dress for Christmas

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley sets pulses racing in festive gown

In fact, at the beginning of the pandemic, the kind-hearted star isolated with her family and friends to ensure that everyone was safe.

Chatting to HELLO! at the time, Elizabeth said: "We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons. There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

Elizabeth often models her swimwear collection

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley looks fabulous in plunging black dress

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley showcases toned physique in eye-catching string bikini

"I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.