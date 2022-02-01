Elizabeth Hurley makes appearance confession in yellow bikini - and son Damian is all for it The actress knows how to make a statement either way

Elizabeth Hurley has often been able to transport her fans to lush tropical locations with her swimsuit snaps, and this time she's doing it for herself!

MORE: Inside Elizabeth Hurley's $8m megamansion where she's recovering from injury

The actress took to Instagram to share another one of her signature show-stopping bikini photos, this time in a sunny yellow two-piece.

The bikini showed off her enviably toned physique and she looked absolutely radiant in it, covering it up with a white beach shirt while posing on a beach.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley gets ready for the day

However, Elizabeth revealed that the picture was a throwback of sorts to remind her of sunnier and happier times while she was at home recovering from her injury and the cold.

She wrote: "I'm wearing a Sunshine Bikini and a white, cheesecloth Beach Shirt today, on my pretend vacation in the Maldives - both available on Elizabethhurley.com @elizabethhurleybeach"

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley is the ultimate fashionista in beaded mini dress – and son Damian approves

She concluded by adding: "(I'm wearing ten layers of fleece in my real life, in Herefordshire)," a message which her son Damian Hurley clearly approved of by dropping a few heart emojis in the comments.

Many other fans simply bombarded the post with flame and heart emojis, leaving comments like: "Stunning perfection," "Awesome," and: "Beautiful."

Elizabeth revealed that instead of a yellow bikini, she was at home covered in fleece

Elizabeth has established a thriving career for herself as a beachwear maven with her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line, and her Instagram posts have shown them off quite capably.

The Bedazzled star teased fans with her pretend vacation notion with another photograph she shared just before this one.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley looks incredible in all-leather outfit with a twist

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley glows in pink as she opens up about health in heartfelt post

The English actress shared a picture of herself wearing a taupe chain link bikini while posing in front of an intricate rock formation, kicking off her vicarious living.

She wrote in her caption: "NOT complaining, but my last holiday seems like a lifetime ago- just before the first lockdown.

The actress resolved to live vicariously through throwback bikini photos

"I'm going on a pretend vacation and shall live vicariously through my phone for a few days," and fans quickly approved of the concept.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.