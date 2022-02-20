Dua Lipa has fans dazzled with latest look from extravagant world tour The Physical singer is currently in the United States

Dua Lipa sure knows how to leave fans wowed by her unbelievable fashion statements, and she's been doing it with aplomb on her latest world tour.

MORE: Dua Lipa's £6.75m London home she plans to transform amid split from Anwar Hadid

The singer flexed her toned dance-honed physique in a new social media post donning one of her most memorable looks from the show, a silver bodysuit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dua Lipa stuns fans in unexpected pyjama look

The sequined Versace number featured a one-shouldered sleeve and matching heeled boots to allow her to display her lean legs, even sporting strategic cut-outs.

It dazzled in the stage lights as Dua took to the stage to rock out to her biggest hits and break out her best choreography, simply captioning her post: "Philadelphia, 19th Feb 2022."

MORE: Dua Lipa levels up her look in leather mini dress and thigh-high boots

Fans in the comments were left in a tailspin and immediately gushed over the singer and her fashion, with one writing: "You are the greatest to ever do it #femalealpha."

Dua rocked a sequined bodysuit among her many looks for her tour

Another said: "BEST SHOW EVER," with a third adding: "So amazing!!!!!!!" Many, including Sam Smith, simply inundated the comments section with heart and flame emojis galore.

The singer is currently on her worldwide Future Nostalgia Tour in support of her successful 2020 album, and fans and critics alike have been enthralled by the energy and production value of her shows.

MORE: Dua Lipa dancing in a bikini following her 'split' with Anwar Hadid is a total mood

MORE: Dua Lipa battles the cold in a bikini - but her boots get fans talking

However, the singer has had even more to celebrate regarding one of her many ventures, this concerning her newly started podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service.

She shared a screenshot of a glowing review of the first episode of her show with Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing by The Guardian.

The singer has been engaging in a variety of other endeavors beyond touring

"Sweeeeeeeeeeet!!! Thank you @guardian!! Our 2nd “DUA LIPA: AT YOUR SERVICE”episode with @lisadtaddeo is out now! You can find it wherever you get your podcasts," she captioned her post, with several fans and friends inundating her with congratulatory messages and words of support.



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.