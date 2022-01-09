Dua Lipa levels up her look in leather mini dress and thigh-high boots

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Dua Lipa has done it again. The 26-year-old dropped jaws with another incredible outfit on Saturday, sharing a series of photos with her 77.2million Instagram followers.

Giving fans an insight into her new year activities, the Grammy award-winning songstress shared seven snaps from January. Rocking a black leather mini-dress and daring thigh-high boots, Dua set pulses racing as she reclined on a large oak dining table in behind-the-scenes shots from her latest photoshoot. We're obsessed!

Looking sensational in her all-black ensemble, Dua let her raven hair fall past her shoulders in a sleek, straightened style.

The Don't Start Now singer sported a dramatic makeup look, complete with a smokey eye, daring plum lipstick and lots of contour.

Dua looked sensational in her daring all-leather look

"It’s January 8th and I’m exhausted already," wrote Dua, who also shared a photo of herself rocking a cosy kitsch knit jumper in cream.

Fans rushed to the comments to share their love for Dua's look, with one writing: "Those boots [heart eye emoji], as another fan penned: "Killing it already [fire emoji]".

"Beautiful pic and beautiful you. I NEED THOSE BOOTS," wrote a third fan.

If Dua is wearing thigh-high heeled boots, we want them. Luckily, statement boots never go out of season, and we're a serious fan of these daring heeled boots which have just landed in the January sale.

Simmi London chunky boots, £55, ASOS

It's not the first time Dua has caused a stir on her Instagram account. In December, the star shared three throwback videos from her time in Europe during the summer months, including Ibiza and Albania - and fans went wild for her looks.

Rocking three stylish bikinis and statement tiny sunglasses fans were left seriously envious of her radiant glow and epic abs.

Dua rocked a funky knit jumper on her Instagram

The 26-year-old star captioned her post: "summer footage [sun emoji] goodbye 2021", and fans were quick to react to the playful videos, leaving millions of 'likes' on the post.

Despite a dreamy summer abroad with her beau Awar Hadid, Dua's bikini snaps come after The Sun reported the star reportedly ended her two-year romance with her boyfriend. Reports claim the couple split following a clash in their work schedules.

