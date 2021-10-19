Dua Lipa’s unexpected denim on denim cropped look has the best surprise twist Fans can’t stop talking about one thing in her Instagram photo.

It might be time to crown Dua Lipa the queen of crop tops. The Levitating songstress wears so many of them that they’ve become her wardrobe staples, and her latest is one of our faves so far.

In a photo the singer shared on Instagram on Monday, she could be seen sitting in her home on a wooden bench and striking a pose in a butterfly-shaped light blue Blumarine denim crop top paired with matching high-waist jeans that had a coordinating butterfly on one of the legs.

Dua completed the look with a baseball cap, a bejeweled arm cuff, and silver drop butterfly earrings that we’re a little obsessed with.

"Kaybug," she captioned the snap.

Fans couldn't stop talking about Dua's denim on denim look and her artwork

But even though the pop star’s ensemble was beyond stellar, fans couldn’t stop raving about the artwork in the background too. It was a Sesame Street/Muppets piece created by Friendswithyou artists Sam and Tury, whom she tagged in the photo.

"Our queen. Also this is prolly one of the best sculptures we made yet. Happy you have it. [Love you]," the artists captioned the photo when they reposted it.

Diplo, who appears to be a fan of the artists too, wrote "Hi @friendswithyou," in Dua’s comments. Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "The Friendswithyou Muppets and Sesame Street Piece!"

Meanwhile, others were smitten by the fashionista’s creative twist on the Canadian tuxedo. "Okay so now it’s confirmed that Dua Lipa is the queen of butterflies," one wrote. Another added: “Back with the butterfly obsession??", while an additional fan chimed in: OMG THE OUTFIT!!!"

Dua made fans swoon in a lace-up crop top and coordinating pants

The songstress also got fans talking over the weekend when she wowed yet again in a post she shared on Instagram that showed her flashing her sculpted abs in a mirror selfie in a printed lace-up crop top paired with coordinating printed pants.

In the series of photos, Dua can be seen posing on a street with a friend, who wore a black corset top and leather lace-up pants, and they shared a laugh before hitting the town.

Dua’s celebrity friends and fans raced to her comments to sing her praises, with Riccardo Tisci writing: "What a night." Meanwhile, a fan added "Beautiful," and another chimed in: "On fire queen!"

Is there a crop top Dua has met that she hasn’t liked? We think not.

