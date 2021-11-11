Dua Lipa looks chic in androgynous monochrome - and fans are obsessed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Dua Lipa's wardrobe is usually full of vibrant vintage pieces and bold noughties items, from colourful crop tops to psychedelic mini skirts - but the singer rocked a totally different look on Wednesday night.

Taking to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself at the screening of HIVE, Dua stepped out in an oversized black blazer and an elegant ankle-length skirt. Layering with a black turtleneck tee and chunky black belt, the Levitating songstress looked incredible in the minimalist ensemble, finishing her look with heeled leather boots.

Dua let her raven hair flow past her shoulders in voluminous curls, rocking a subtle rosy lip and dramatic black eyeliner to add a feminine flair to her androgynous look - and fans were obsessed with her monochrome transformation.

Dua swapped her colourful wardrobe for a monochrome look

Taking to the comments to share their love for her all-black ensemble, fans rushed to compliment the Grammy Award-winning star. "LOVE this look," penned one fan, while another sweetly shared: "You are an absolute goddess."

If you're loving Dua's dramatic look, you're in luck. Oversized blazers are everything at the moment, and we're loving this tailored piece from Monki.

Double-Breasted Blazer, £40, Monki

Pair this chic double-breasted tailored blazer with a classic collar, rounded hem and mulitple buttons with knee-high boots and bright layers for the ultimate autumnal style.

"Last night at the screening of HIVE @hive.film - A beautiful film which tells the touching and inspiring story of Fahrije Hoti and the women of Krusha," wrote Dua, who has Kosovo-Albanian parents.

We couldn't stop talking about Dua's denim on denim look last month

"This story of struggle and perseverance is one that needed to be told. It speaks to the soul of the Kosovan experience and I hope it can help with the collective healing of families who were separated and people who lost their loved ones", she continued.

"I'm so proud of what Blerta Basholli @blertabb has achieved - it's such an inspiration. HIVE swept the board at Sundance and I’m looking forward to hopefully seeing it take on the Oscars!!! A MUST-SEE!!!".

