Dua Lipa battles the cold in a bikini - but her boots get fans talking Dua Claus anyone?

Dua Lipa has been feeling the festive mood lately and delighted fans with another Instagram photo story featuring a truly jaw-dropping look.

The singer shared a series of pictures of herself spending the holidays with friends, including photos of them engaging in some self care and cooking together.

However, in a few of the photos, Dua stood outside her home braving the cold in nothing but a tiny white bikini.

WATCH: Dua Lipa stuns fans in unexpected pyjama look

The skimpy two-piece left little to the imagination as it accentuated her phenomenal figure, honed by her energetic performances, as she simply sported a bare face.

However, all fans could talk about were the shoes she wore with it, a pair of giant white fur boots from Hello Kitty that were recently popularized by K-pop singer LISA in her Money music video.

"JOLLY GOOOOOD," Dua simply captioned the photo set, and fans immediately made their recognition of her reference known as many commented: "Lisa money song shoes!"

There were several who couldn't resist commenting on her bold outfit, with a friend writing: "YES HOTTIESSSS," and another saying: "Melting all the snow."

Dua's all-white outfit certainly got fans talking, from the bikini to the boots

Another fan added: "THAT'S NOT LEGAL MY GOSH," and many were too stunned to drop anything but flame emojis, including Paris Hilton.

This wasn't the only time Dua showed off her memorable pair of shoes, however, as she posted a series of pictures from the same trip over the weekend as well.

The Physical hitmaker revealed that she and three of her friends were in the countryside taking a relaxing trip for the holidays, involving some foggy mornings and horseback riding.

Dua showed off her incredible boots, complete with some close up shots of the Hello Kitty logo, in a preppy chic outfit consisting of a white button down, a tie, a red coat, and blue jeans.

The singer sported the boots on her countryside getaway

"Country reset," she captioned the post, and fans quickly inundated the comment section with heart emojis galore.

