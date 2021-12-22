Dua Lipa dancing in a bikini following her 'split' with Anwar Hadid is a total mood The songstress posted a series of throwbacks from her travels

Dua Lipa has got us missing the summer after sharing a series of throwback videos from her travels, posing in a collection of string bikinis and dancing with friends after supposedly ending her relationship with Anwar Hadid.

Taking to Instagram to give fans a glimpse into her sun-soaked break, the Grammy Award-winning songstress shared three throwback videos from her time in Europe during the summer months, including Ibiza and Albania. Rocking three stylish bikinis and statement tiny sunglasses - we're seriously envious of her radiant glow and epic abs.

Dua looked incredible as her raven hair flowed past her shoulders and she rocked a makeup-free look in the carefree videos.

The 26-year-old star captioned her post: "summer footage [sun emoji] goodbye 2021", and fans were quick to react to the playful videos, leaving millions of 'likes' on the post.

Dua shared a photo from her girls' trip to the Cotswolds this week

Despite a dreamy summer abroad with her beau Awar, Dua's bikini snaps come after The Sun reported the star reportedly ended her two-year romance with her boyfriend. Reports claim the couple split following a clash in their work schedules.

It's not the first time this year Dua has sent fans wild over her stunning vacation snaps. The Demeanor songstress made fans go wild in August when she shared a gorgeous photo on Instagram from Albania.

Looking statuesque as she posed in front of a cactus wearing a strappy black crochet crop top, the star rocked her summer tan, highlighted by her cut-out top that came complete with black strings that crisscrossed around her toned midriff.

Dua's fans went wild for her incredible vacation looks this year

Dua paired the top with a black skirt featuring a daring thigh-high split and added a stunning pop of colour with a pair of chic mules. Keeping it sophisticated, the star accessorized her ensemble with a gold chainlink ankle bracelet, a statement gold necklace, and square diamond and gold earrings.

"Jonny la gente esta muy local!!!!!" she captioned the post. Now who's dreaming of summer…

