Abbey Clancy's hidden tribute to Peter Crouch in sultry bikini snap The model is currently on holiday looking so chic…

Abbey Clancy is currently on holiday with her gorgeous family and we are getting seriously jealous at all her sun-drenched holiday snaps! The 36-year-old model has been posing in a variety of incredibly chic bikinis and we're obsessed.

READ: Abbey Clancy wears chic gym kit as she works out with Peter Crouch

On Sunday evening the star took to the social media platform once again, wearing a tantalising two-piece by Magda Butrym. The printed, high-waisted briefs and crop top gave her a fashion-forward look. She added sunglasses by Loewe and a stunning initial necklace by Lulu Kachoo. It was gold and bore the letter 'P' - for her husband, former footballer Peter Crouch. So sweet!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Behind the scenes: Abbey Clancy's collection for Ultimo

We are still reeling over her last post, too. At the weekend, the blonde beauty was seen leaning back against three surfboards stacked in the sand, showing off her incredible figure in a white bikini. The sporty two-piece made the most of her amazing abs and highlighted her long legs thanks to its low-cut briefs.

MORE: Abbey Clancy's surprising wedding connection to Pippa Middleton revealed

The star rocked a gorgeous blue bikini

Abbey and Peter, 41, started dating back in 2006 and went on to marry in June 2011. Together they share four children together – daughters Sophia and Liberty, and sons Johnny and Jack.

Fans loved Abbey's poolside look

Abbey's eldest daughter Sophia is going to have a great wardrobe when she grows up - the star is keeping all her designer threads for her.

She previously told HELLO!: "I used to give away all my clothes to my friends and family but I've been saving everything for her now. She’s going to be a lucky girl! I'll show her when she's ready, and definitely when she's out of the sporty spice phase!"

READ: Abbey Clancy's stunning jumpsuit comes in 12 different colours

Speaking about what her husband thinks of her clothes, Abbey told us: "Generally, Pete loves my style! He doesn't like it when I wear baggy things, or anything too trendy – he doesn't get brogues or baggy jeans. He much prefers my more feminine, girly look. Having said this, he doesn't get an input into the way I dress."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.