Louise Redknapp looks sensational in £16 Peacocks dress

Louise Redknapp has an incredible line with Peacocks and we are so obsessed with her latest drop! On Tuesday evening, the mother-of-two shared a fabulous snap of her wearing a black and white floral printed frock from the brand, and we were astounded to hear it costs just £16.

The '3/4 Sleeve V-Neck Dress' is selling out quickly online, so get in there fast if you want to invest. The website says of the dress: "This lovely floral dress will make a great addition to your wardrobe. In black with an all-over white daisy floral design, and a V-neckline and 3/4 length sleeves, it can be dressed up or down for any occasion."

HELLO! sat down and interviewed the blonde beauty about her fashion range, and she said the process of picking the items for the line is very authentic.

"My edit with Peacocks is great because I get to go in and look at a whole range, which is huge. Then I just edit down the pieces that I would wear, things that I can see go with things, things that I think will suit people. I normally tend to be drawn to the more basics and the easy to wear pieces that you can style up to make your outfits work."

Louise looked amazing in her Peacocks dress

Refreshingly, Louise isn't too bothered about celebrities wearing her range. "For me, as great as it is to see celebrities in anything that you put your name to, I love it when I see people when I’m out and about in one of my edits. I was recently doing the 9 to 5 tour and on several nights, I saw one of my pieces on a guest in the audience, watching the show. That made me really happy, more than anything else."

Womens Black and White Floral 3/4 Sleeve V-Neck Dress, £16.00, Peacocks

The former Eternal singer also gave us some fabulous style tips. "I always say, mix things up. If I'm wearing a really dressy tight leather pencil skirt with a high slit, I would put it on with a relaxed t-shirt and oversized blazer, so I only really have one piece that’s super smart."

She added: "I always love a sexy shoe; I think shoes and footwear are really important. I think that’s where so much of the elegance comes from. Again, if I’m wearing a tight top or a slightly sexier, dressier top I tend to wear a more relaxed fitted bottom. So, it just always creates a slightly more undone look without everything being too try-hard."

