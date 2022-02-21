Alex Scott is a total icon in platform boots and oversized blazer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Style, sophistication and a pair of killer heels is the best way to describe Alex Scott's daring monochrome ensemble worn to the London Fashion Week David Koma AW22 show on Sunday.

Alex, 37, opted for a chic geometric jacquard jacket, complete with statement shoulders and double-breasted buttons. The One Show presenter rocked her oversized look with a pair of high-rise leather boots, accessorising with matching black leather gloves and silver jewellery.

The presenter levelled up her look with a sleek, side part ponytail styled into crimped waves. Alex rocked exaggerated false lashes, a dramatic smokey eyeshadow and a satiny lip colour in mocha to complement her tonal outfit. She looks fabulous, don't you agree?

Alex rocked an oversize blazer in the front row of the David Koma AW22 show

Alex's oversized tailored dress is from David Koma, a London-based fashion designer who has become synonymous with the ultra body-contouring silhouette, creating sculptural statement dresses and expressive fashion pieces.

If you want to emulate Alex's look, her exact jacket has unfortunately sold out online, but we're living for the blazer trend this season. Replicate her look for less with this 'Monochrome Dynasty Jacket' from Never Fully Dressed, retailing for just £99.

Really loving the retro feel of Alex's statement glamour? Pair your oversized blazer with these mid-calf boots to effortlessly capture that sassy 60s style.

We've been a fan of the star's glamorous looks of late, even if they don't always go to plan. On Saturday, Alex took to Instagram to reveal a major wardrobe malfunction that forced her to go live on air with a hole in her jumper.

The star was due to head out to present Football Focus when she realised that her maroon knit jumper was sporting a rip at the seam. Filming a comic video of herself making the realisation, Alex revealed in the caption that she hadn't brought a spare one with her.

Never mind Alex, we still thought looked incredibly glamorous!

