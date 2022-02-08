Alex Scott turns heads in daring lace dress on BRITs 2022 red carpet The presenter showed off her gym-honed figure in a truly effortless ensemble

Alex Scott stole the red carpet at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday night, arriving at London's O2 Arena in a jaw-dropping gown.

The former Arsenal striker, who now guest presents The One Show, showed off her gym-honed figure in a truly effortless ensemble, dazzling fans in a daring black lace dress from couture brand Aadnevik. The 37-year-old presenter was the picture of elegance in the statement gown, pairing her look with a pair of leg-lengthening black platform heels.

Alex wore her glossy raven hair swept back over her shoulders, after revealing on her Instagram Stories earlier in the day that her hairstylist Jay Afshar had started working on her tresses at 10 am.

The glamorous star completed her look with silver accessories, adding a statement nude lip and fluttery false lashes to finish her red carpet glam.

The One Show presenter turned heads on the red carpet on Tuesday night

Taking to Instagram earlier today, Alex tucked into a portion of fries and joked: "If I can't fit into my dress tomorrow for the BRITs, it's because I just demolished a pizza and chips, so we all know why, okay!"

Alex also shared her look with her Instagram followers

It's a night of many celebrations for Alex, who is on cloud nine after receiving an overwhelming amount of support following the announcement that she is publishing her first book, titled How (Not) To Be Strong.

The sports presenter had hinted at the big news on Sunday as she dined with her mother Carol, but on Monday morning she surprised fans with the revelation.

Alex was left feeling extremely grateful on Tuesday after her book shot to the #1 spot for pre-orders, despite her book not being available to officially purchase until September.

