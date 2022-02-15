Alex Scott is a total goddess on The One Show in red hot dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We were totally mesmerised by Alex Scott's red hot Valentine's Day dress worn to mark the romantic occasion on The One Show on Monday.

In case you missed it, the 37-year-old presenter stunned viewers in a figure-hugging red bodycon dress from Karen Millen. The chic knit featured elegant long sleeves, roll neck and statement ribbed detailing, flattering Alex's gym-honed figure. The star's head-turning dress also featured statement gold buttons down the back - so glamorous.

WATCH: Alex Scott stuns in red hot dress and matching lipstick

The former Arsenal striker teamed her all-red ensemble with a pair of heels, styling her raven hair in a sleek, romantic bun worn at the nape of her neck.

"Thought I’d wear Red on tonight’s show.. get into the theme of things and all that #happyvalentinesday," Alex told her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

Alex looked radiant in the vibrant red number

Alex added fluttery false lashes, a rosy blush and subtle pink gloss to elevate her look. She accessorised with her favourite Van Cleef & Arpels 'Vintage Alhambra yellow-gold and onyx bracelet', which retails for £3,350.

Fans couldn't get enough of Alex's gorgeous look, rushing to the comments of her Instagram post to compliment her style. "The valentines gift we all needed," penned a fan, while another wrote: "You look gorgeous! Happy Valentine's Alex!"

"Omg you look so classy in red," wrote another fan. And we have to agree.

The star's dress featured gorgeous gold detailing down the back

If you're looking to emulate Alex's effortless glamour, her exact dress appears to be unavailable on the Karen Millen website.

However, there are several similar styles complete with flattering long sleeves and signature gold button detailing that we're loving.

It's not the first time we've been stunned by Alex's on-screen outfits this week. On Thursday, the Football Focus presenter looked beautiful in a checkerboard print ensemble from Warehouse.

Alex's daring dress was complete with elegant long sleeves, scoop neckline, figure-flattering fit and elegant midi length, which she teamed with a pair of open-toe heels.

Levelling up her look, Alex styled her raven hair in a long, sleek ponytail.

